Bette J. Engel

Bette J. Engel Obituary
Bette Engel (nee Palmer) 93, of Long Grove formerly of Worth, beloved wife of the late Henry W. Engel; loving mother of Susan Sparks and Richard (Jill) Engel; devoted grandmother of Daniel Engel, Jennifer (Stacey) Staten, Steven (Lindsay) Sparks, Kathryn Sparks, Regina Engel, Thomas Engel and Anthony (Megan) Engel and great-grandmother of 7. Memorial Visitation Thur., April 11 from 10am until time of Memorial Mass 11am at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Academy of Pediatrics Friends of Children Fund. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019
