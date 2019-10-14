Home

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
10621 S. Kedvale Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
Bette J. Gordon Obituary
Bette J. Gordon (nee Hoffman), Age 94, Born into Eternal Life on October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles D. "Chuck" Gordon. Loving mother of Jeanne (Michael) Moisan, John (Barbara), James, and Kathleen (Bradley) Davis. Proud grandmother of Christopher (Amber) Gordon, Susannah (Ryan) Leach, and Rebecca Gordon, and great-grandmother of Drexel Gordon Leach. Devoted sister of the late Anna Marie, Marguerite, and (Martha) Therese. Fond "Aunt Bette" to her many nieces and nephews. Bette was a Loving Wife, Devoted Mother, Compassionate Caregiver, and Joyful Friend to many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm. Funeral Wednesday 9:15am from Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 10621 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to the Charles D. and Bette J. Gordon Visual Art & Science Scholarship Fund to be established at Mother McAuley H.S., 3737 W 99th St, Chicago, IL 60655 in care of Kathleen Gordon Davis are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019
