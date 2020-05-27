Bette L. Sickinger, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Lake Forest, IL. She was born Sept. 25, 1925 in Monroe, WI and has been a resident of Western Springs, IL for many years, where she was a long time parishoner of St. John of The Cross Parish. Bette was a trailblazing career woman, former art director for the RH Donnelley Corporation and a world traveler who made many friends.Surviving are her Sister-in-law Peggy Sickinger; nieces, Stacy (Ted) Bilharz and Sara (David) Wechsler; nephews, Jeff Sickinger, Peter (Kari) Sickinger, John (Jenny) Sickinger and David (Susan) Sickinger; and many great nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mildred (nee Doyle) Sickinger; her sister Lois (the late Jerry) Boehm and brother, Tom Sickinger.A funeral service for her family will be held at St. Victor Parish in Monroe, WI with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at