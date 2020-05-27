Bette L. Sickinger, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Lake Forest, IL. She was born Sept. 25, 1925 in Monroe, WI and has been a resident of Western Springs, IL for many years, where she was a long time parishoner of St. John of The Cross Parish. Bette was a trailblazing career woman, former art director for the RH Donnelley Corporation and a world traveler who made many friends.
Surviving are her Sister-in-law Peggy Sickinger; nieces, Stacy (Ted) Bilharz and Sara (David) Wechsler; nephews, Jeff Sickinger, Peter (Kari) Sickinger, John (Jenny) Sickinger and David (Susan) Sickinger; and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mildred (nee Doyle) Sickinger; her sister Lois (the late Jerry) Boehm and brother, Tom Sickinger.
A funeral service for her family will be held at St. Victor Parish in Monroe, WI with burial following at Calvary Cemetery.
www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.