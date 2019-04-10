Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Bette R. Frankel

Bette R. Frankel, nee Goldstein, age 89. Cherished mother of Michael Frankel and Lynn (Marcus) Hernandez, loving grandmother of Crissy (Matthew) Mandel, Andrew Miller, Colin Miller, David Lynch, Vincent Hernandez and the late Devin Miller, dear great-grandmother of Alyssa, Khloe, Beau and Anthony, dear sister of the late David (Elaine) Goldstein, fond aunt, and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews, dear cousin of Helen (the late Ivor) Lewis. Graveside service Friday 1 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie. In lieu of flowers contributions in Bette's name to JourneyCare www.journeycare.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
