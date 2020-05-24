Bette Z. Hyman, nee Zuker, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert Hyman; cherished mother of Joan Marks, Jill (the late Jerry) Koplan; devoted grandmother of Robby (Deborah) Marks, Jordan Koplan, Josh Marks, Evan Koplan, Stephanie Koplan and the late Brett Marks and great-grandchildren Jonah, Juliet and Jackson Marks; dear sister of Lois (the late Alvin) Gross. A private family funeral service is necessary, however family and friends that can't attend may view the funeral at Bette's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com Thursday May 29th, 2PM live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or the Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation
www.ryanlichtsangbipolarfoundation.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824).
www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or the Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation
www.ryanlichtsangbipolarfoundation.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.