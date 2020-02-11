Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Betty A. Dressler, nee Johnson, age 80, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Wayne L.; loving mother of Linda (Steven) Greenspan, Wayne A. (Linda) and Bill (Joy) Dressler, and Pamela (Frank) Rolla; dear grandmother of Rachel, David, Kyle, Connor, Jeffrey, Joshua, Zachary, Andrew, Aaron, Nicole, Kenneth, and Nathan; cherished great-grandmother of Evangeline; fond sister of Darlene and Bob. Visitation, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., with Memory Sharing at 7p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
