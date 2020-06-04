Betty A. Krause
Betty A. Krause, nee Knauss, 87, of Chicago passed away May 15, 2020. Beloved wife for 64 years of Jack Krause; loving mother of Susan Krause (Kevin Fitzharris); cherished grandmother of Patrick and Jack Fitzharris; dear sister of John Knauss and the late James and her twin Robert Knauss. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty worked for over 20 years in Chef's Kitchen at Jewel in Chicago. She was also a proud Lady Elk for over 50 years. Loved her monthly Hood Ave. ladies night out and lunches with her Marywood High School gang. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org or CDP COVID-19 Response Fund at https://disasterphilanthropy.org/donate-to-the-cdp-covid-19-response-fund/



Published in PL-Lake on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
June 1, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, May God's peace help you though this most difficult time. 1cor1:3,4
