Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom
3443 Walters Road
Northbrook, IL
View Map

Betty A. Primer

Add a Memory
Betty A. Primer Obituary
Betty A. Primer nee Bubley, age 101.

Beloved wife of the late Seymour J. Primer. Loving mother of Howard (the late Marcia) Primer and Dale (Beth) Primer. Proud grandmother of Vanessa Primer, Rebeccah (Andrew) Sutherland, Jessica (George) Beckerich, Alexandra (William) Maffet, Lisa (Jason) Petitte and David Primer and great grandmother of Isaac and Ainsley Sutherland, Skylar and Kaden Wallin, Colin and Vivian Petitte. Dear sister of the late Mickey (the late Marion) Bubley, the late Hank (Lillian) Bubley, the late Sam (the late Phyllis) Bubley, the late Marshal (the late Dorothy) Bubley and the late Buddy (the late Irene) Bubley. Fond sister-in-law of the late Leonard (Susan) Primer. Service Friday 9:30AM at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3443 Walters Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to Congregation Beth Shalom, www.bethshalomnb.org, Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org or the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Rd, Northfield, IL 60093, www.nssc.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now