Betty Ann Collins, nee Gleason; Loving wife of Robert E. Collins, Sr. for 57 years; Proud mother of Patricia (Dwight) Morgan, Joseph (Laura) Collins, Maureen Collins and the late Robert E. Collins, Jr.; Doting grandmother "Grammy" of Jack, Danny and Joey Collins and Robert and Millar Morgan; Dear sister of the late Mary (the late Raymond) Pufunt; Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Mae Gleason; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews of the Collins and Pufunt families; Long time Parishioner of and dear friend to many from Most Holy Redeemer Church in Evergreen Park; Betty bravely and courageously lived her life to the fullest as she spent the last 6 years of her life battling ALS.; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 West Touhy Avenue, Suite #302, Skokie, IL 60077 or lesturnerals.org in honor of Betty Collins, or Lurie Children's Hospital, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation, Dept. 4586, Carol Stream, IL 60122; All Funeral Services are Private; A celebration of Betty's life and Mass will be held at Most Holy Redeemer at a later date; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.