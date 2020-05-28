Betty Ann Collins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Collins, nee Gleason; Loving wife of Robert E. Collins, Sr. for 57 years; Proud mother of Patricia (Dwight) Morgan, Joseph (Laura) Collins, Maureen Collins and the late Robert E. Collins, Jr.; Doting grandmother "Grammy" of Jack, Danny and Joey Collins and Robert and Millar Morgan; Dear sister of the late Mary (the late Raymond) Pufunt; Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Mae Gleason; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews of the Collins and Pufunt families; Long time Parishioner of and dear friend to many from Most Holy Redeemer Church in Evergreen Park; Betty bravely and courageously lived her life to the fullest as she spent the last 6 years of her life battling ALS.; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 West Touhy Avenue, Suite #302, Skokie, IL 60077 or lesturnerals.org in honor of Betty Collins, or Lurie Children's Hospital, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation, Dept. 4586, Carol Stream, IL 60122; All Funeral Services are Private; A celebration of Betty's life and Mass will be held at Most Holy Redeemer at a later date; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved