|
|
Betty Ann Cratty, née Davies, 101, wife of the late Wesley E. Cratty; devoted mother of Bruce Davies Cratty (Candy) and the late Kenneth Robert Cratty (Colleen); grandmother of Harrison, Matthew, and Todd. Betty Ann was a long-time resident of Evanston, a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston and a volunteer for The American Red Cross for 50 plus years. A private service and interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross, Mid- America Chapter, 2200 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL, 60612, www.redcross.org OR a . For info: Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020