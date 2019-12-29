Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Betty Frey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Frey


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Frey Obituary
Betty Ann (Haas) Frey, of Palos Park, IL, passed away December 19, 2019. Born July 3, 1938, the dear daughter of the the late Fred and Betty Haas. Former wife of the late Herman W. Frey. Loving mother of Lorraine (late Dr. Gerald) Bieneman, the late Sharon Marie, and Michelle (Michael) Grunauer. Beloved sister of Arlene Heilingoetter, Charles Haas, the late Edward Haas, Lorraine Gausselin, and the late Richard Haas. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews and fond cousin to many. Loving Grandma Betty to Madison Hussey. Member of Society of Former FBI Women. Funeral arrangements entrusted to RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.

A private celebration of life gathering will be announced to family and friends at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -