Betty Ann (Haas) Frey, of Palos Park, IL, passed away December 19, 2019. Born July 3, 1938, the dear daughter of the the late Fred and Betty Haas. Former wife of the late Herman W. Frey. Loving mother of Lorraine (late Dr. Gerald) Bieneman, the late Sharon Marie, and Michelle (Michael) Grunauer. Beloved sister of Arlene Heilingoetter, Charles Haas, the late Edward Haas, Lorraine Gausselin, and the late Richard Haas. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews and fond cousin to many. Loving Grandma Betty to Madison Hussey. Member of Society of Former FBI Women. Funeral arrangements entrusted to RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.
A private celebration of life gathering will be announced to family and friends at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019