Betty Ann Hauser, "Betsy", nee Vanderzee, 95, died October 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was born and raised in Evanston, IL and graduated from Evanston Township High School and National College of Education. In 1945 she married the late Robert A. Fergusson. They were married for 21 years and had two daughters, the late Sue Ellen Fergusson, and Laurel (Donald) McKahan. Betsy had two granddaughters, Bridget (Michael) Konopka, and Stacy (Brian) Gossett all of CA. and one grandson the late Robert F. Gibbons. In 1969 Betsy married the late Walter B. Huey and moved to Joliet, Il. She is survived by his 4 children. Barbara Burry (V.Stephen) Vincent, Sally (Joseph) VanBokkelen, James (Barbara) Huey and Walter B. "Bud" (Cathy) Huey. The late Dr. Paul J. Hauser of Evanston, IL and Betsy were married in 1976 for 39 years. She is survived by his 4 children. David (Mary) Hauser, Christine Hauser, Stephen Hauser, and Katherine (Richard) Buenger. She dearly loved her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as three nieces and two nephews. Memorials may be sent to Northminster Presbyterian Church with the notation " for St. Andrew's Chapel renovation." Address: 2515 Central Park Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201. For information www.mem.com or (847) 251-8200