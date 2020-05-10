Betty-Ann Ochsner Johnson went to the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 5, 2020, where she was met with the words "Well done, good and faithful servant." Her suffering is over, her broken body is whole, and she is now celebrating eternal life with her Creator. She is the beautiful, precious mother of Betty-Gene, Dr. Catherine (Don) Larson, Karen Normandy, Eugene and Dorene; cherished grandmother of Kyle Larson, Tiffany Larson, Nikola Normandy and Tiffany Contreras; former spouse of the late Eugene O. Johnson; beloved daughter of the late Othon H. Ochsner I and the late Louise Catherine Schlichenmaier Ochsner; loving sister of Delores (the late John) Swider, Marlene (Charles) Mefferd, and the late Othon H. Ochsner II; dear sister-in-law of Roy (the late Lorraine) Johnson, and Mae (the late Robert) Jensen; adored cousin of many; and wonderful aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Due to the pandemic, private services and interment were held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago. A joyful celebration of her well-lived and wonderful life is planned for Friday, August 28, 2020, at The Branch Community Church in Chicago, on what would have been her 90th birthday. Details to follow. Memorials may be made in her name to The Branch Community Church, 6125 W. Foster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60630.





