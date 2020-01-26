|
KALO, BETTY ANN (nee Burr)
"I was here. Now I am gone." That is the extent of the obituary Betty wanted. She claimed that her life of almost 95 years was not dominated with many accomplishments. She was mistaken. Betty was an adult psychiatric nurse practitioner during her decades long career at the James Lovell VA in North Chicago. She widely traveled six continents with her husband of almost 60 years, Albert Ozzie Kalo. In her 70s, she rode a camel in Egypt and did back flips off the diving board; she rode a jet ski in her 80s. Her daughters, Zari Kalo of Waukegan IL and Leslie McKee (Scott McKee) of Ormond Beach FL, see the best of Betty through her grandchildren, Rachel Keistler, Aaron Keister, and Jeremy Outinen (Charlene Outinen), as well as through her bonus granddaughters, Heather Outinen Lee and Jennifer Outinen Cernech.
