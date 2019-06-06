Quincy, MA, Betty Ann (Seidel) Papangelis, age 94, a civic leader and former 8th Ward Alderman in Evanston, IL, of Quincy, MA, formerly of Evanston, IL, died peacefully, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Quincy, MA. Betty Ann was born in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Herbert and Ruth (Hyed) Seidel. She was raised in Boston and was a graduate of Boston University and later earned her master's degree in social work from the University of Chicago. She had lived in Quincy for the past five years, previously in Evanston for over fifty years. She had been employed in social services and had worked many years with the Children's Home Aid Society of Illinois where she had been a caseworker, Assistant Director of the Evanston Children's Home and Director of the Professional Education Training. Active in community affairs, Betty Ann was elected to the Evanston City Council as the 8th Ward Alderman for two terms from 1975 through 1983. She was enthusiastic in her service to others and actively participated in many programs and service organizations. Beloved wife of the late Gustavius Papangelis. Devoted mother of the late Michael P. Papangelis. Dear sister of Nancy L. Morton of Quincy. Betty Ann is also survived by nine nieces and nephews. Private family services to celebrate Betty Ann's life were conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA. For those who wish, donations in Betty Ann's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary