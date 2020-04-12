Home

Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Betty Ann Przybyla

Betty Ann Przybyla Obituary
Betty Ann Przybyla, 85, of Lansing, IL passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020

peacefully at home after fighting a brave battle with cancer. Beloved wife for 65 years of Robert Przybyla. Loving mother of Linda, James "Jim", and Richard "Rick" Przybyla; Caring sister of Joseph and John Boyd. Fond aunt of David (Robin) Boyd and several additional nieces, nephews and cousin Alan (Beverly) Chipps. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Nell Berdine Boyd; grandparents Willard and Laura Boyd, Frank and Annette Chipps, brother, Everett "Craig" Boyd; stepmother, Wilma Boyd and fond uncle, Burton Chipps.

Betty was thoroughly involved in her family's wellbeing and was an avid and tireless worker on behalf the developmentally disabled community. She volunteered her time selflessly to raise awareness and money to promote inclusion and activities, supporting LARC in Lansing IL for the past 40 years. She had a smile for everyone and was a true friend to all. Betty enjoyed crafting, golf, the theater, music, dining out, and especially loved spending time with her family and friends. We are grateful for all she taught us and the time we had with her. She leaves a void in our lives that will be difficult to fill.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date after current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions to LARC,19043 Wentworth Ave, Lansing, IL 60438, would be appreciated. www.larclansing.com www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
