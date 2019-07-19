Betty Ann Wetzel, age 82 of Plainfield, IL passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 3,1936 to Rudolph and Wanda (Lewis) Benbenek. Betty Ann Lived in St Louis until the 4th grade when the family moved to Myrtle, MO.Betty Ann attended Couch school where she met her soon to be High School sweetheart Don Wetzel. Upon graduating High School Betty Ann and Don both attended The University of Missouri where she majored in Home Economics. After graduating college the two of them immediately were married on June 20th 1959.They traveled and lived throughout the United States and Europe as they raised their family. Betty Ann and Don were happily married for over 57 years. They were together until he passed in March of 2017.Betty Ann had many interests ranging from caring for her cats, collecting dolls and for a while being one of Bruce Springsteen's biggest fans.Betty Ann will be deeply missed by her family who she loved and cared for immensely. Betty Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband Don, her parents, and beloved brother Bob. Betty Ann is survived by her son James Douglas Wetzel and wife Robyn of Northbrook, IL daughter Kathleen (Wetzel) Mozdzierz and husband Walter of Chicago, IL daughter Margaret (Maggie) Wetzel and fiancé Victor Maggio of Oak Lawn, IL and grand children Brittany Wetzel of Chicago, Marisa Wetzel of Chicago and Sam Wetzel of Northbrook.Visitation:Thursday July 18, 2019, 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM, Carter Funeral Home, Thayer, MO. Funeral services: Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Carter Funeral Home, Thayer, MO. Burial: Thayer Cemetery, Thayer, MO. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019