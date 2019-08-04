Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Louisville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Whitford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Whitford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Whitford Obituary
Betty Ann Borg Whitford, 85, of Lafayette, CO. died Fri., July 26th. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and artist. Betty was born in Chicago, attended New Trier High School, and graduated from Northwestern University. Betty married Stanley Dennison Whitford, Jr. on Dec. 29th, 1956. They settled in River Forest, Illinois. Survivors: daughters, Patricia Schwarzkopf (Greg) of Arlington Heights, IL, Christina Lewis (Roger) of Boulder, CO and Karin Stewart (Randal) of Lafayette, CO, sons, David Whitford of Cross Plains, WI, and Peter Whitford of Nederland, CO, and 13 grandchildren. Graveside Service, Mon., Aug. 5th, 10:30 A.M., Louisville Cemetery in Colorado. Open House following at the Whitford home, 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Donations: Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. For a full obituary or to send the family an online message, visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now