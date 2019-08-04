|
Betty Ann Borg Whitford, 85, of Lafayette, CO. died Fri., July 26th. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and artist. Betty was born in Chicago, attended New Trier High School, and graduated from Northwestern University. Betty married Stanley Dennison Whitford, Jr. on Dec. 29th, 1956. They settled in River Forest, Illinois. Survivors: daughters, Patricia Schwarzkopf (Greg) of Arlington Heights, IL, Christina Lewis (Roger) of Boulder, CO and Karin Stewart (Randal) of Lafayette, CO, sons, David Whitford of Cross Plains, WI, and Peter Whitford of Nederland, CO, and 13 grandchildren. Graveside Service, Mon., Aug. 5th, 10:30 A.M., Louisville Cemetery in Colorado. Open House following at the Whitford home, 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Donations: Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. For a full obituary or to send the family an online message, visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019