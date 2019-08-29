|
|
Betty Anne Spivak, nee Morris. Born in Stone Cliff, Fayette County, West Virginia. Passed peacefully at the age of 86- July 19, 1933-August 20, 2019 at Serenity Gardens of Bradenton. Betty was the middle child of a large family of 13 children of whom Pat, Marge and Tom remain with us. The Mother of Karen Jasso-Spivak and Linda Mendez. The Grandmother of Jennifer Anne Walker, Joseph Carlos Castro and Marie Elena Castro. The Great Grandmother of Ernesto Castro and Nalu Castro. She was a long time resident of Chicago and Skokie, Illinois. Moved to Bradenton, Florida for her retirement years after a job well done at ITT Bell & Gossett, Morton Grove, IL. where she worked for 20+ years and enjoyed her work and good friends and co-workers. Her retirement years spent in her home at Bayshore Windmill Village in Bradenton, FL. where she had several dear friends. Our Mom is the core of our family and will be dearly missed. We will take her ashes to the mountains of West Virginia for a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers your donations to The , P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 dementiasociety.org/donate would be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019