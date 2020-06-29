Betty B. Zechman
Betty B. Zechman (née Berkson) age 97, beloved wife of the late Avron Zechman, happily married for 64 years; loving mother of James (Barbara) and Martin (Joan) Zechman; cherished Nanny of Adam Zechman, Emily (Jay) Frontierro, Lucy Zechman, Darrell (Sarah) Zechman and Erica Friedle; adored great grandmother of Jake, Sam, Zoe, Emma, Madeline, Jack, Ella and Makaila. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Art Institute of Chicago, www.artic.edu. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.
