Betty Jane (née Foos) Borman, age 92, passed away at home on October 19, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1927 and married to Harris Thomas Borman in 1958 until his death in 2014. She is survived by daughters Nancy Borman and Laura (Stephen) Doyle, and granddaughters Emily Doyle, Claire Doyle, and Audrey Doyle. Betty attended Chicago public schools and received her bachelor's degree from (the former) Chicago Teachers' College in 1948. She taught elementary school prior to having a family and returned to teaching after her children were raised. During summers, she worked as a waitress at Many Glacier Hotel in Glacier National Park, Montana. These times were some of the happiest of her younger years. She loved traveling, and in her twenties, took a six-week trip to Europe via ocean liner prior to the days of mass travel. She and her husband also took many trips around the world, their favorite places being France, Scotland, and Norway. Betty had an avid interest in genealogy and was a long-time member of the Twenty-first Star Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. There will be a private memorial for family and close friends. Donations can be made in her name to GBS/CIDP Foundation International (gbs-cidp.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019