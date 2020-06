Betty Breslaw, nee Gitelman, 87, beloved wife of the late Jerry; loving mother of Michael (Kathy) and Abby (Russ) Cole; adored grandma and Nana of Jason (Jamie), Jeffrey (Sable), and Jared (Justine) Breslaw, Jackie (Joel) Seeskin, Haley Meadow, and Zachary, Paige, Elana, and Jeffrey Cole; cherished great grandmother of Jaden, Jaxon, and Ryder Breslaw and Jonah, Joshua and Joie Seeskin; dear sister of Esther (the late Dave) Mann. Services private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation ( parkinson.org ) or to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center ( ilholocaustmuseum.org ). For information, Zoom links for service or shiva, or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com