Betty Breslaw, nee Gitelman, 87, beloved wife of the late Jerry; loving mother of Michael (Kathy) and Abby (Russ) Cole; adored grandma and Nana of Jason (Jamie), Jeffrey (Sable), and Jared (Justine) Breslaw, Jackie (Joel) Seeskin, Haley Meadow, and Zachary, Paige, Elana, and Jeffrey Cole; cherished great grandmother of Jaden, Jaxon, and Ryder Breslaw and Jonah, Joshua and Joie Seeskin; dear sister of Esther (the late Dave) Mann. Services private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center (ilholocaustmuseum.org). For information, Zoom links for service or shiva, or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.