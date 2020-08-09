On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Betty Ranta, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 78. Betty was born on August 23, 1941 in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Washington University in Saint Louis and worked in the golden age of advertising for over 30 years. Betty started as a copy writer for Spiegel Catalog and eventually became a Senior Art Director before leaving to serve as Executive Creative Director of Hammacher Schlemmer. She worked a few years in real estate before she retired. On August 20, 1966, she married Charles Ranta. In 1969, they purchased their home in Bensenville where they lived until she passed.Her family was always the center of her life. She was a caretaker to both of her parents to ensure they received the best care and would sacrifice her own needs for those of her family. Betty was a great role model with an incredible work ethic, sense of style, and ability to keep busy. She loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Betty was known for her compassion, kindness, and loving spirit, and enjoyed a good laugh over coffee. She was a loyal friend to many. Betty loved to cook, travel, read, and share experiences with friends and family. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed the birds in their yard, especially the hummingbirds and orioles. She was a lover of animals - excluding the crazy squirrels always raiding the bird feeders - having many pets and taking in strays over the years.Betty battled lung cancer for the past ten years, never letting it get in her way. She fought with grace and without complaint. Her continued strength and positivity in her battle was admirable. May she rest in peace.Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Charles Mottl. She is survived by her husband Charlie; her children Todd (Kara) Ranta, Kristin (Kate) Ranta-Lamb, Scott (Joda Wunderlich) Ranta; and granddaughters Isabella and Olivia.Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Fund, Rush University c/o Dr. Bonomi, 1201 Harrison Street, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319. Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home in Elmhurst, 630-823-1133.