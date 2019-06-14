|
Cwik , Betty Betty Cwik nee Rose; beloved wife of the late LeRoy; loving sister of Margie (Les) Potirala and Henry (Debbie); cherished aunt of Jeremy (Jodi) and Debbie Potirala; fond sisiter-in-law of Delores; also loving friend of many.
Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, June 15, starting with prayers at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Cornelius Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to PAWS Chicago, 1997 Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
