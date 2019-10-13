Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage House
21225 US-14
Harvard, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage House
21225 US-14
Harvard, IL
View Map
Betty D. Hegner


1932 - 2019
Betty D. Hegner Obituary
Betty D. Hegner of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on October 6, 2019, in the presence of her loving family. She was 87 and born in 1932 in Billings, Montana. Betty is survived by her children, Chehalis (Arthur Ganson) Hegner and John (Rebecca) Hegner; step-grandchildren, Cat Ganson, Shawna Roberts, Maggie (Jason Funk) Roberts; her great-grandchild, Macey Jean; and brother, Raymond (Jeanne) Suiter. All are welcome to join in celebrating Betty's life! A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on October 19, 2019, at Heritage House: 21225 US-14, Harvard, IL 60033. Visitation to follow from 12-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of Betty's favorite charities: Turning Point of McHenry County, www.turnpt.org/donate. Do you have a memory of Betty you'd like to share? The family requests that you call 815-306-4552 and leave a message telling how she touched your life. For information and full obituary, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
