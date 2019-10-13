|
|
Betty D. Hegner of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on October 6, 2019, in the presence of her loving family. She was 87 and born in 1932 in Billings, Montana. Betty is survived by her children, Chehalis (Arthur Ganson) Hegner and John (Rebecca) Hegner; step-grandchildren, Cat Ganson, Shawna Roberts, Maggie (Jason Funk) Roberts; her great-grandchild, Macey Jean; and brother, Raymond (Jeanne) Suiter. All are welcome to join in celebrating Betty's life! A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on October 19, 2019, at Heritage House: 21225 US-14, Harvard, IL 60033. Visitation to follow from 12-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of Betty's favorite charities: Turning Point of McHenry County, www.turnpt.org/donate. Do you have a memory of Betty you'd like to share? The family requests that you call 815-306-4552 and leave a message telling how she touched your life. For information and full obituary, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019