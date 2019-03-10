|
Betty E. Batten, nee Blank, age 89; beloved wife of the late Raymond N. Batten; loving mother of Deborah (the late Michael) LaBonte, Sharon (Leander) Fisher, John Batten, Kathy (Don) Niestrom, Beth (Tim) Howerton, Amy (Stanley) Maslankowski, Raymond (fiancé Sandy Simental) Batten, Peggy (Shane) O'Flaherty, the late Linda (Bob) Doyle and the late Luetta (the late Ed) Nelson; dear grandmother of 35 grandchildren, great grandmother of 25 and great great-grandmother of 5. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home 4343 Main St. (1 block south of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019