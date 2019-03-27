Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Betty F. Farber

Betty F. Farber Obituary
Betty F. Farber, age 87, devoted wife of the late Burton Farber; loving mother of Rande (Cary) McMillan, Steven (Maria Quinlan) Farber, and the late Susan (Steven) Moses; cherished grandmother of Dan, Katie, Jenny, Gracie, Gayle and Michelle; dear sister of the late Marilyn (Arthur) Finkelstein; treasured friend to many. She will always be remembered for her "Betty-isms." Service Thursday, 12 Noon, at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory would be appreciated to the Riverside Foundation, 14588 W. Highway 22, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 or Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
