Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Betty Fox Jacobson Levi, nee Weiss. Loving wife of the late Dr. Sherwin A. Fox, the late Jerry Jacobson, and the late Edward Levi. Beloved mother of Gail (Steve Weinstein) Cooper, Nadine (Richard) Woldenberg and Marla (David) Gerard. Cherished Nana of Stephen, Ben (Maggie), Elana, Shale, Jordon, Janine, Sophia, and Adam. Sister of Gloria Gross and the late Jerome (Elaine) Weiss. Betty was born in Rochester, NY, moved to Chicago to attend Northwestern University earning her degree in the School of Education, married and raised her children, and retired to Sarasota, FL. Betty enjoyed her many friends, playing golf and bridge, but most of all, she loved her calls and visits from her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Service Friday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JUF, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
