Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Betty France Obituary
Betty France, age 97, beloved wife of the late Edward France, happily married for 44 years; loving mother of David (Donna) France; Marilyn (Dan) Ceretto and the late Lawrence (Nancy) France; cherished grandmother to Michael (Kim) France, Samantha (Brian) Rifkin and Barbara (Brian) Babin; adored great-Grandma B of Ella, Brady, Brandon and Will; treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty was devoted to family, she extended an open heart to all. Chapel service, Thursday, Sept. 19, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
