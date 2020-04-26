|
|
Betty G. Peterek of Downers Grove, IL, passed away April 23. She was the beloved wife of Ernie Peterek; cherished mother of Libby Peterek, Katie (Anthony) Snow, Jessie (Joe) Henderson, Danny (Jess) Peterek; adoring grandma of Sophia, Emma, and John Snow; Joey and Jacob Henderson; and Jordan Peterek; and dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to or Joliet Area Community Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home – (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020