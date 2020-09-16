Betty H. Menze nee Hesebeck, age 81, September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard, dear mother of Michelle (Mark) Mc Garigle, daughter of the late Fred and late Gertrude Hesebeck, fond sister of James (Lola), Jerry (late LaRene) and the late Ronald Hesebeck; loved aunt of Andrew and Stacy Menze and Steven, Sherwin, Sherry, Treven, Trent, Rebecca, Travis, Myron, Eric, Amy and Stacey Hesebeck. Funeral Monday 4:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Loaves & Fishes. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
