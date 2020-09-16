1/
Betty H. Menze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty H. Menze nee Hesebeck, age 81, September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard, dear mother of Michelle (Mark) Mc Garigle, daughter of the late Fred and late Gertrude Hesebeck, fond sister of James (Lola), Jerry (late LaRene) and the late Ronald Hesebeck; loved aunt of Andrew and Stacy Menze and Steven, Sherwin, Sherry, Treven, Trent, Rebecca, Travis, Myron, Eric, Amy and Stacey Hesebeck. Funeral Monday 4:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Loaves & Fishes. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral
04:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved