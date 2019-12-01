Home

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Buddhist Temple of Chicago
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Buddhist Temple of Chicago
Betty Hiroko Yoshioka


1922 - 2019
Betty Hiroko Yoshioka Obituary
Betty Hiroko Yoshioka, 97, of Chicago's Hyde Park, became an official angel 11/21/19 surrounded by loving family. She was born 9/15/22 in Tacoma, WA, daughter of Mitsuo Fukuhara and Sachi Kanetaka. She met her future husband while interned in Tulelake, CA and married Masuo Harry Yoshioka, spending many loving years together. She was a Gold Stamper and Florist. Betty is survived by sons, Ronald and Russell Yoshioka; daughters, Michiye Jane (Jerry) Morishige, Julia Beregsasy, and Jean (Terry) Lindsay; sister Yvonne; 10 grandchildren, 15.5 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild. She is proceeded in death by her husband, parents, 4 sisters, 5 brother-in-laws, 1 daughter-in-law, and 1 son-in-law. An active member of the Buddhist Temple of Chicago, she loved gardening, flowers, crocheting, origami, reading & bird watching.

At Buddhist Temple of Chicago, Saturday, 12/7/19. Visitation 1:00, service 2:00. Rev. Patty Nakai will officiate. Cremation rites were accorded.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
