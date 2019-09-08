|
Mrs. Betty Horvat, daughter of the late Emma Y., and the late Raymond Y. of Newport, Tennessee, passed away August 27th, at the age of 87. She was a longtime resident of Hoffman Estates, Il., and she worked for Ampex Industries and Motorola Corporation.She was the loving wife of John Horvat, and the loving mother of David Horvat. She was preceded in death by her brother Jason, and is survived by her sisters JoAnne and Charlene, both of Newport, Tennessee. She is survived by her son David. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019