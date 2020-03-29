Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Betty Bragalone
Betty J. Bragalone


1929 - 2020
Betty J. Bragalone Obituary
Betty J. Bragalone (Van Willigan) age 90 of Orland Park passed away on March 23rd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anello J. Bragalone, mother to Gene (Kathy), Grandmother to Garrett (Stephanie), Beth and Jesse (Wendy); great-grandmother to Mikayla, Aria, Gianna and Nolan. She also leaves nieces, cousins, and many friends, especially her dear friend Ken. Betty had a full life and in her later years enjoyed simple pleasures, her cats, music, knitting, painting and spending time with people. She was known for her caring and compassion. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of her life is being planned for later this year. Funeral arrangements are being handled by RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Betty Bragalone to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
