With great sadness, we mourn the loss of our mother Betty Jane "Betts" Handmacher, nee Dubinsky, 93. She was married 67 years to the late Philip Handmacher - they adored each other through the tough and wonderful years. We have been so lucky. Betts was a devoted mother until the end to Debi (Alfred) Cohen and Sandi (the late Bob) Chatz. She adored her grandchildren: Robbyn (Jason) Ratskoff, Jordan (Tovah) Cohen, Joey (Meg) Waxman, and David (Jessica) Waxman. She was blessed with 9 great-grandchildren: Riley and Bradyn Waxman, Cooper, Charli, and Jocelyn Ratskoff, Adam, Leo, and Eloise Waxman, and Aden Cohen. Our mom's strength was an inspiration to all. She was the kindest, sweetest, and most giving friend. She will be deeply missed. Funeral services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betts' memory may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090, . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020