Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Betty J. Hays Obituary
Betty J. Hays, beloved wife of the late Richard Hays. Loving mother of the late Janice (late Dennis) Scieszka, Ken (Karen) Hays, Judi Egan, and the late Richard (Patty) Hays. Adored grandmother of Carl (Missy) Rick, Matt, Tim, Ryan (Katie), Sean (Laura), and Brendan. Proud "Bunny" of Liam, Finley, Collin, Ainsley, Maeve, and Charlie. Dear sister of Jim (JoAnne) Vojahosky and the late Marie Mayer. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Bede the Venerable Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
