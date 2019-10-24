Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Covenant Church Of Schaumburg
301 N Meacham Rd
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Hopkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Hopkins Obituary
Betty J. Hopkins, age 84 of Mt. Prospect, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Betty was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Hopkins. Dearest sister of Dolores (the late Harry) Hultgren, Carole (the late Glenn) Beese, Patricia Ann (Thomas) Leyden, Robert (the late Sandra) Hopkins and the late Dale and Eugene Hopkins. Cherished aunt of many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and great great nephews and nieces. Betty was a beloved cousin and dearest friend to many.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10AM at Covenant Church Of Schaumburg, 301 N Meacham Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant Church Of Schaumburg, where Betty was a devoted member for many years.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.