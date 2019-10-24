|
|
Betty J. Hopkins, age 84 of Mt. Prospect, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Betty was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Hopkins. Dearest sister of Dolores (the late Harry) Hultgren, Carole (the late Glenn) Beese, Patricia Ann (Thomas) Leyden, Robert (the late Sandra) Hopkins and the late Dale and Eugene Hopkins. Cherished aunt of many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and great great nephews and nieces. Betty was a beloved cousin and dearest friend to many.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10AM at Covenant Church Of Schaumburg, 301 N Meacham Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant Church Of Schaumburg, where Betty was a devoted member for many years.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019