Betty J. Kubis age 92, of Downers Grove. Passed away October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George A. Kubis. Loving mother of Janet, George, Dale (Judy) and the late Roy. Beloved daughter of the late Helen and William Jahnke. Proud grandmother of Chrystal, Nick and Robin. Great grandmother of Reagan. Dear sister of the late Ken. George and Betty are the long time owners of Kubis Auto Body in Westmont. Family and friends to gather Sat. Nov. 2nd for 10AM Memorial Mass at Divine Savior Parish 6700 Main St. Downers Grove. Light refreshments to be served immediately following service. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. (630)293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019