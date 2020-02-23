|
Betty J. Paoli, nee Matassa, age 87, of Niles/Des Plaines passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Leo; dear mother of Lori (Jim) Rush and Pamela Hanson; fond sister of Ann (the late Joe) Pintozzi and the late Sarah (the late Sam) Sparduto; cherished aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 9am until time of Funeral Prayers 11 am at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect proceeding to St. Emily Church. Mass 11:30 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020