Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Emily Church

Betty J. Paoli


1932 - 2020
Betty J. Paoli Obituary
Betty J. Paoli, nee Matassa, age 87, of Niles/Des Plaines passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Leo; dear mother of Lori (Jim) Rush and Pamela Hanson; fond sister of Ann (the late Joe) Pintozzi and the late Sarah (the late Sam) Sparduto; cherished aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 9am until time of Funeral Prayers 11 am at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect proceeding to St. Emily Church. Mass 11:30 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
