Betty J. Rossbach, nee Renzas, age 97, of La Grange Park. Beloved wife for 56 years of the late Charles D. Rossbach; daughter of the late Andrew Renzas and Lillian Renzas, nee Orum; devoted mother of Gary P. (Kim) Rossbach, Patricia L. (Dann) Campbell and Karen B. Rossbach; loving grandmother of Katie, Alyssa, and Zak Rossbach, and Carly and Claire Farrenkopf; beloved sister of the late Wesley L. (Dorothy) Renzas, Sr. and George (Margaret) Renzas; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and Interment Private. Memorials appreciated to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601 or in loving memory of her furry companion, Annie, The Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Rd, Huntley, IL 60142. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019