Betty J. Sitkawitz (nee Brunner), age 90, beloved wife of the late Elmer Sitkawitz; Loving mother of Donald (Susan) Sitkawitz, Susan (Paul) Vorel and Nancy (Thomas) Farrington; cherished grandmother of Bryan, James (fiancé Laura), Lauren (fiancé Spencer), Michael, Alyssa, Matthew, and Brett; dear sister of the late E. Irma Frank; fond aunt to many. Betty's memory will be cherished by many friends and neighbors on the Lawndale Avenue in Evergreen Park.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home 11333, S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn. Funeral Monday, December 30, 2019. Family and friends gathering from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church 8550 S. Kedvale Ave, Chicago. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South cemetery, Oak Lawn. For more information 708-636-1200 or visit www.chapelhillsgardensouth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
