Betty J. Taub nee Abrahams, 84, beloved partner and companion of the late Eugene Gross; devoted mother of Lawrence (Nancy) Taub, Sheryl (Laurence) Hayes and the late Gerald Taub; proud and loving Nana of Mallory Taub, Joshua Taub, Andrew (Lora) Hayes, Matthew Hayes and Katie (Andy) Blechschmidt; adored great grandmother of Jack and Camden; dear sister of Judy (Alan) Horewitch; loving cousin and friend of Marlene Greenberg. Private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. For information including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.