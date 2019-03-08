Home

Betty J. Williams Gallo Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Jan Traver, Karen Gallo (John) Johnson, and Adriann Gallo. Cherished grandmother of Dr. Ami Traver, Amanda Traver, and Jacqueline Eichhorn. Dear great-grandmother of Avi Jane Simmons. Visitation Saturday 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 11:15 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
