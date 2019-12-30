|
Betty J. Witte (nee Ansett), 95, left this world peacefully with family present on November 30, 2019. She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Henry W. Witte, DO. Betty was the wonderful, amazing and loving mother of (Ruth) Ted Ogden, Bob (Sue) Witte and David Witte. She was the grandmother of Danielle Groth, Katie (Ryan) Young, Kristen (Jedidiah) Groves, Jen (Jeff ) Ryan, Shane (Jackie) Sierzega and Ron (Rosy) Sierzega and great grandmother of Logan, Mallory, Reese, Parker and Drake. Betty is also survived by sister-in-law Lois Ansett, brother-in-law/sister-in-law Robert and Doris Witte, as well as many loved nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of Betty"s Life on January 4, 2020. The memorial will be from 10am to 12pm with the service beginning at 11am at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11007 S. 76th Ave., Worth, IL 60482. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to St. Mark Evangelical Church, Valparaiso University, 1100 Campus Drive South, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Attn: Advancement Services or Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, 555 31st Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 30, 2019