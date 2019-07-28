Home

Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
902 East Main Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
641-592-0221
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Betty Jane (Rads) Berglund

Betty Jane (Rads) Berglund Obituary
Betty Jane (Rads) Berglund, age 89, formerly of Chicago, IL, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.

Memorial service will be 1 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450 with Pastor Steve Smith officiating.

Betty's family will meet friends at the funeral home one half hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, rural Leland, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
