Betty Jane (Rads) Berglund, age 89, formerly of Chicago, IL, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.
Memorial service will be 1 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450 with Pastor Steve Smith officiating.
Betty's family will meet friends at the funeral home one half hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, rural Leland, IA.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019