Betty Jane Cohen Goldberg, beloved wife of the late Marvin M. Goldberg, z"l, passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Sherry (Rob z"l) Goncharsky, Bob Goldberg, and Janet (Nick) Padway; dear Bubbe to Abbe (Chris), Amy, Margaret, Joseph, Sarah, Ethan, Jonathan, and Milton; beloved Bubbe Betty to Calista and Theodore. Betty is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and other family and friends who were drawn to her warm presence throughout her long and cherished life.
Betty was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, to Sanford, z"l, and Ada, z"l, Cohen, inseparable from her older sister, Mercedes, z"l (Phil, z"l) Abrams. Betty and Marvin retired to Palm Bay, Florida, where they welcomed their children, grandchildren, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the in her memory. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL 321-274-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020