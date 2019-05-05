|
Betty Jane De Freece, age 85, of Phelps, WI, formerly of Oakbrook Terrace. Beloved wife of Roy Lee De Freece Jr for 65 years. Loving mother of Vicki (Paul) Hartung and Roy (Kathy) De Freece III. Devoted grandmother of Roy IV and Ashley. Great-grandmother of Danny, Bentley, Blake and Jolee. Dear sister of Lorayne Pletting. Betty was preceeded in death by her parents Gilbert and Leona Beranek and her siblings Dorothy and Richard. Visitation 10 a.m. Wednesday May 8th until time of service 11 a.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019