Betty Jane Ellis, of Palos Park, passed away July 15, 2019.
Betty is the loving wife for 51 years to Christ Ellis; beloved mother to Peter (Jennifer), Nicholas, Theodore (Danielle), and John (Kristy); adored Yia Yia to Mary, Maria, the late Chris, Molly, Evelyn, and Theodore; cherished sister to Maria (George), the late Marina, the late Theodore, and George (Sally).
She was devoted member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church where she served as past President of Philoptochos.
Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453) with a Trisagion service at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox (10301 Kolmar Ave.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest in Fairmount Willow Hill Memorial Park.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019