Betty Jane Gary, nee Roose, age 100, of Northbrook, passed away October 22, 2019. Devoted wife for 38 years of the late Judge Holland M. Gary; loving mother of Linda (Raymond) Barrett, Susan Gary (Alexander Murphy), Elizabeth (Michael) Manaster, and the late Cynthia and Gregg Gary; cherished grandmother of the late Toni Adams, Husa Adams (Carrie DeMars), Betty "JiJi" Barrett, Angelina Barrett, Richard and George Murphy, Elizabeth Geary (Chris Lamas) , John Geary, David Manaster and the late Rachel Manaster; dear sister of the late James (Dorothy) Roose and John (Margie) Roose. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northbrook Covenant Church, 2737 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019