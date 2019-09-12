|
Betty Jean (Hunter) Boyaris, age 88, loving wife of the late Ernest Boyaris, passed away peacefully at Jerseyville Manor on Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Donald) Dickey and Karen (Jim Smith) Boyaris. She also is survived by her beloved grandchildren Rachel Dickey, Gwendolyn (Jason) Brunaugh, Peter Smith, Joseph Smith, and her adored great grandchildren Jaxon and Makenna Brunaugh. Betty was predeceased by her parents Howard and Iva Lou Hunter and her brother Bill Hunter.
No visitation will be held. Private burial will take place at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019