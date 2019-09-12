Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Boyaris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Boyaris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Boyaris Obituary
Betty Jean (Hunter) Boyaris, age 88, loving wife of the late Ernest Boyaris, passed away peacefully at Jerseyville Manor on Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Donald) Dickey and Karen (Jim Smith) Boyaris. She also is survived by her beloved grandchildren Rachel Dickey, Gwendolyn (Jason) Brunaugh, Peter Smith, Joseph Smith, and her adored great grandchildren Jaxon and Makenna Brunaugh. Betty was predeceased by her parents Howard and Iva Lou Hunter and her brother Bill Hunter.

No visitation will be held. Private burial will take place at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now